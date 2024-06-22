Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Couple poses with friends at mehendi ceremony. Check out inside pic

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot. Several new photos, including that of the couple, from the mehendi ceremony, have emerged on social media. The pictures have been shared by friends and guests. (Also Read | Inside pics from Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's family get-together ahead of wedding: Shatrughan Sinha is the happiest) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal pose with friends at their mehendi ceremony.

What Sonakshi and Zaheer wore for mehendi

For the mehendi ceremony, Sonakshi wore a red and yellow outfit. Zaheer Iqbal was seen in a printed red kurta and white pyjama. In a photo, the duo posed with friends and smiled for the camera. The venue of the mehendi was decorated with flowers.

More about the pre-wedding function

Many guests attended the event dressed in bright colours. Zaheer’s friend, Jafer Ali Munshi, shared a picture on Instagram. Jafer's caption read, "Soooooooooo excited and Sona is now 'officially in the Bandstand Bldg A clan!" As per news agency ANI, Sonakshi and Zaheer will marry on June 23 in Mumbai.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's pre-wedding events

Just a couple of days ago, the actors enjoyed bachelor and bachelorette parties with their close friends. Sonakshi had shared glimpses from a party hosted by her friends. On Instagram Stories, Sonakshi dropped several pictures that hinted at a bachelorette party.

One of the pictures showed Sonakshi posing with Huma Qureshi. Sonakshi wore a sparkling black outfit. Zaheer also enjoyed a night out with his close friends. Actor Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi's brother, was also part of the festivities. Sonakshi's father-actor, Shatrughan Sinha, was recently seen posing with Zaheer. Both of them smiled as they posed for the camera.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's audio invite

Recently, an audio invite of Sonakshi and Zaheer surfaced on social media platforms. In the leaked invite, the actors confirmed the news of the marriage by saying that they are ready to arrive at ‘the moment’, which would turn them into each other's 'definite and official husband and wife.'

The digital invitation is styled like a magazine cover with a headline. The invitation featured a photo of Zaheer and Sonakshi in a snow-covered setting, with Zaheer planting a kiss on Sonakshi's cheek. However, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been tight-lipped about their relationship since their dating rumours surfaced. They have also not publicly addressed their wedding news.