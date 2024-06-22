5 Sonakshi Sinha-inspired stunning bridal looks that prove she would be the most gorgeous bride. Check out her glam pics

Sonakshi Sinha is currently the talk of the town as the actress is set to tie the knot with her long-term boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal. Their wedding festivities have already begun, and fans eagerly await their official wedding photos. From exquisite bridal attire to stunning couple portraits, Bollywood weddings are renowned for their attention-grabbing elements. Fashion enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating Sonakshi's enchanting ethnic looks—whether she opts for a pastel or red bridal ensemble, a gorgeous saree, or a striking lehenga. One thing is certain: Whatever she wears, she will be a gorgeous bride. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Couple poses with friends at mehendi ceremony. Check out inside pic ) As Sonakshi Sinha prepares to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal, let's delve into some stunning ethnic looks of her embodying bridal elegance.(Instagram/@aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha inspired bridal looks

As we await their official pictures, let's take a look at some stunning bridal looks inspired by Sonakshi Sinha.

Red embroidered lehenga

When it comes to bridal wear, red is the first colour that comes to mind, and Sonakshi's ethnic look demonstrates how to wear it with a modern twist. The actress looks stunning in a red lehenga designed by fashion designer Payal Singhal. The outfit features a full-sleeved, V-neckline blouse paired with a flared lehenga skirt. Intricate golden floral hand embroidery embellishes the attire, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship. Completing her look with a red dupatta, jhumka earrings, subtle makeup, and flowing hair, she exudes elegance.

Golden heavily-embellished lehenga

Sonakshi's lehenga set by Falguni Shane Peacock consists of a beige and gold blouse with intricate embroidery, beaded tassels on the hem and cuffs and sparkling diamonds. The blouse has full-length sleeves, a wide sweetheart neckline that highlights her cleavage, an asymmetric hem, a midriff cutout and a low-cut back. She paired it with a gold and beige lehenga that featured a heavily layered A-line silhouette, shimmering embellishments, intricate appliqué work and a full-length skirt.

Red printed bralette and skirt

Ditching the traditional lehenga for a more modern look? Why not! Sonakshi shows how to slay in red with her printed lehenga set, exuding modern chic. It features a deep V-neck bralette top adorned with mirror work, paired with a matching flared skirt and a shrug for extra flair. With a silver choker necklace, red bindi, open tresses, and glamorous makeup, she sets ethnic fashion goals.

White and golden traditional attire

If you are looking for something more traditional, then Sonakshi's ethnic look will surely inspire your wardrobe. The actress donned a white full-sleeves blouse with golden detailing and paired it with a matching lehenga skirt. The enchanting dupatta with golden gotta patti work that she draped traditionally over her head elevated her whole look, adding a touch of royal elegance.

Black bride

Sonakshi looked breathtaking in a black outfit consisting of a matching dupatta draped over her head, a lehenga skirt, and a full-sleeved blouse. The lehenga had a voluminous shape with intricate gold thread and gota embroidery, while the blouse showcased round neckline, gold floral embroidery, a cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette. Completing the ensemble was a net dupatta adorned with detailed gold thread embroidery, gota borders, and floral applique work.