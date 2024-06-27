Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal are all smiles as they step out for dinner with friends. Watch

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are the talk of the town. On June 23, the two lovebirds got married in the presence of family and friends. They also held a reception that evening, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. Now, the two have made their first public appearance after marriage, as they stepped out for a dinner date with close friends and relatives. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha has the perfect reply to those trolling her for inter-faith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal smiled and posed for the paparazzi.

Sonakshi and Zaheer smile for paparazzi

For the lates outing on Wednesday evening, both Sonakshi and Zaheer chose a restaurant in Mumbai. Sonakshi looked radiant in a red silk dress, which she paired with heels and shimmery white clutch bag. Meanwhile, Zaheer opted for a white shirt with black leaf motifs printed on it. Both Sonakshi and Zaheer posed for a few moments outside the restaurant and flashed a big smile. They were then seen entering the restaurant, as they went on to hug a close relative. Zaheer was seen touching the feet of an elder relative.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Sonakshi and Zaheer opted for a civil marriage at her home on Sunday. They were joined by her dad Shatrughan Sinha, mother Poonam Sinha and his parents. Shatrughan later took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank people for their congratulatory messages, calling it the ‘wedding of the century’. The couple wore ivory outfits for the wedding, with Sonakshi later switching into a gold and red saree, and Zaheer opting for a white kurta with red underlay.

More details

Sonakshi and Zaheer later threw a party for their friends and family at a restaurant in Mumbai. The do was attended by Salman Khan, her first co-star, Rekha, Kajol, Raveena Tandon and others.

She went on to share pictures of her and Zaheer, and wrote on Instagram, “Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for. If this is not divine intervention… we dont know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us.”