Bobby Deol says Suriya is a ‘great actor’ and Balakrishna is ‘young at heart’

Actor Bobby Deol is gearing up for his debut in south cinema. He will soon be seen in Siva’s Tamil film Kanguva and the Telugu films Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish and NBK 109 by Bobby (KS Ravindra). In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, he spoke about working in a different industry. (Also Read: Step inside Bobby Deol's massive home in Mumbai where he lives with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and family. Watch) Bobby Deol will soon be seen in Kanguva and NBK 109.

‘I am lucky to work with amazing people’

Bobby told the publication that he ‘said yes to Kanguva’ even before Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal was released. Talking about working in Kanguva, he added, “I always wanted to work with Suriya. He is a great actor, and I was excited about being offered Kanguva. Siva is a great filmmaker, and such a gentle soul. He is like a teddy bear, and he has gone on to make such a great film.”

While he remained tight-lipped about his role in NBK 109, even if he’s rumoured to be the antagonist of the film, Bobby was all praise for his namesake director and the lead actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. He said, “Balakrishna sir is a sweetheart. He is young at heart and is full of energy. My director Bobby is yet another beautiful soul, and I am lucky to work with such amazing people.”

Bobby Deol in Animal

Bobby recently got a second lease of life when he played the antagonist Abrar Haque in Animal. The film which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna was a massive success at the box office in 2023. Bobby received praise for his performance in the film despite his limited screentime compared to Ranbir. The film will have a sequel titled Animal Park.

While it hasn’t been officially announced, Hindustan Times recently learnt that Bobby has also been roped in for Koratala Siva’s Telugu film Devara. The actor also has an untitled film with Anurag Kashyap lined up, apart from Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha.