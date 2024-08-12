Balakrishna’s son Mokshagna Teja's debut film with Prasanth Varma to be launched in September. Here's what we know

Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya is a Tollywood star who has a huge fan following not just in the Telugu-speaking states but other south states as well. Recently, his son Nandamuri Mokshagna Teja announced that he will be making film debut this year and news also came out that Hanu-Man director Prasanth Varma would be directing this film. (Also Read: Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma confirm shelving Rakshas: ‘Not the ideal time for this project’) Mokshagna Teja will debut in a film helmed by Prasanth Varma.

Mokshagna's debut film to be launched soon

The latest update on this film is that makers are set to launch the project officially in September. September 6 is Mokshagna Teja’s birthday and news is that the pooja for the movie will take place that day. The film will go on floors in October.

This film is also apparently in the same genre as Hanu-Man and is a standalone film (not related to Hanu-Man). The Mokshagna Teja film is a socio-fantasy film with a mythological touch. Prasanth Varma is said to have been inspired by the Mahabharata when he wrote this film and the hero will once again play a superhero of sorts in this flick. As of now, the film is still untitled but HT has learnt that the music director of the film will be by GowraHari, who scored the music for Hanu-Man.

More about the film

Balayya’s younger daughter, Nandamuri Tejaswini is co-producing this movie starring her brother. Currently, there are rumours that the filmmakers are in talks with several actresses to play the leading lady and one of the names being bandied about is Khushi Kapoor. Khushi's sister, Janhvi Kapoor, will be seen with Jr NTR in Devara and with Ram Charan in the Buchi Babu Sana film. Now, Telugu filmmakers are keen on signing on Khushi as they want her to make her south debut in Tollywood.

Mokshagna Teja has been undergoing training in the art of acting at the Satyanand Acting Institute in Vizag. Many top Tollywood stars have come out from this institute, including Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan. Nandamuri Balakrishna is said to be extremely particular that his son learns from the best and his son is also working on his fitness at the same time.