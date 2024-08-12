 Balakrishna’s son Mokshagna Teja's debut film with Prasanth Varma to be launched in September. Here's what we know - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Balakrishna’s son Mokshagna Teja's debut film with Prasanth Varma to be launched in September. Here's what we know

ByLatha Srinivasan
Aug 12, 2024 02:34 PM IST

Nandamuri Mokshagna Teja's debut film with Prasanth Varma will be in the same genre as HanuMan. The standalone superhero film is inspired by Mahabharata.

Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya is a Tollywood star who has a huge fan following not just in the Telugu-speaking states but other south states as well. Recently, his son Nandamuri Mokshagna Teja announced that he will be making film debut this year and news also came out that Hanu-Man director Prasanth Varma would be directing this film. (Also Read: Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma confirm shelving Rakshas: ‘Not the ideal time for this project’)

Mokshagna Teja will debut in a film helmed by Prasanth Varma.
Mokshagna Teja will debut in a film helmed by Prasanth Varma.

Mokshagna's debut film to be launched soon

The latest update on this film is that makers are set to launch the project officially in September. September 6 is Mokshagna Teja’s birthday and news is that the pooja for the movie will take place that day. The film will go on floors in October.

This film is also apparently in the same genre as Hanu-Man and is a standalone film (not related to Hanu-Man). The Mokshagna Teja film is a socio-fantasy film with a mythological touch. Prasanth Varma is said to have been inspired by the Mahabharata when he wrote this film and the hero will once again play a superhero of sorts in this flick. As of now, the film is still untitled but HT has learnt that the music director of the film will be by GowraHari, who scored the music for Hanu-Man.

More about the film

Balayya’s younger daughter, Nandamuri Tejaswini is co-producing this movie starring her brother. Currently, there are rumours that the filmmakers are in talks with several actresses to play the leading lady and one of the names being bandied about is Khushi Kapoor. Khushi's sister, Janhvi Kapoor, will be seen with Jr NTR in Devara and with Ram Charan in the Buchi Babu Sana film. Now, Telugu filmmakers are keen on signing on Khushi as they want her to make her south debut in Tollywood.

Mokshagna Teja has been undergoing training in the art of acting at the Satyanand Acting Institute in Vizag. Many top Tollywood stars have come out from this institute, including Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan. Nandamuri Balakrishna is said to be extremely particular that his son learns from the best and his son is also working on his fitness at the same time.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Balakrishna’s son Mokshagna Teja's debut film with Prasanth Varma to be launched in September. Here's what we know
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On