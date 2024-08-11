Khushi Kapoor gets a new red Mercedes Benz G 400d worth 2.55 crore. Watch

Actor Khushi Kapoor seems to have a cool new ride. On Sunday, the paparazzi clicked her taking her cool new ride in a cherry ride colour. The internet immediately began to calculate just how much her ride cost. Here’s all we know. (Also Read: Khushi Kapoor says Janhvi Kapoor asked her to be ‘calm’ ahead of ramp walk debut) Khushi Kapoor's new Mercedes Benz G 400d.

Khushi Kapoor’s new G 400d

A paparazzo shared a video on his Instagram page of Khushi smiling wide as she’s driven around in a cool new Mercedes Benz G 400d in its diesel variant that she got in January this year. Sharing it, they wrote, “Khushi kapoor’s new ride, she got herself new G wagon, Can you guess the price of this beast?” Fans immediately began guessing how much it would cost her, with one guessing, “100 cr ke under.” Another opined it was ‘better’ to buy a G-Class ‘than a Ferrari’. Numerous people also guessed that the SUV costs between ₹1-3 crore.

For the unversed the Mercedes G 400d costs a whopping ₹2.55 crore in the diesel variant, according to HT Auto. The SUV comes in 2 variants - the Adventure Edition and AMG Line trims, with the former configured specifically for the Indian market. It has a roof rack, rear removable ladder, 18-inch alloy wheels (with silver finish), an exterior package and spare wheel holder, Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel, logo projector on outside rear-view mirror (ORVM) etc.

Khushi Kapoor’s career

Khushi, who’s the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, followed in her mother and sister Janhvi Kapoor’s footsteps to become an actor. She made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, an Indian adaptation of the famous comics. She played Betty Cooper in the 2023 film, which also starred Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and others in the lead roles. The film received lukewarm reviews upon its release.

Khushi will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of Love Today with Aamir Khan’s son, Maharaj actor Junaid Khan as her co-star. She is also rumoured to star in a film with Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.