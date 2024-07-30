Khushi Kapoor says Janhvi Kapoor asked her to be ‘calm’ ahead of ramp walk debut: Just told me to be myself

Khushi Kapoor walked the ramp for the first time for Gaurav Gupta's collection, Arunodaya, at India Couture Week 2024 on Monday. Kushi reflected on the advice she received from her sister and actor, Janhvi Kapoor before her debut on the runway. (Also Read: Vedang Raina holds Khushi Kapoor close, can't take his eyes off her as they walk the ramp at India Couture Week. Watch) Actor Khushi Kapoor presents a creation by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta during the FDCI India Couture Week.(AFP)

Khushi Kapoor takes Janhvi Kapoor's advice

Speaking to ANI, Khushi said, “Yeah, Janhvi told me to be calm, be present, and listen to the music. She also gave me some quick tips and just told me to be myself.” Janhvi had previously walked the ramp for the designer's collection titled Hiranyagarbha at India Couture Week last year, setting a high bar for her younger sister.

Walking alongside Khushi was her rumored boyfriend, and The Archies co-star, Vedang Raina. The duo's chemistry was evident as they walked the ramp for the stunning collection, their interactions on stage hinting at a deeper connection and adding a romantic touch to the evening.

Khushi Kapoor with her rumoured boyfriend and The Archies co-star Vedang Raina.(PTI)

Kushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina

Khushi and Vedang had previously debuted together as Betty Cooper and Reggie Mantle in Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaptation of Archie Comics, which premiered on Netflix. The film also starred Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot, among others.

Talking about walking the ramp with Vedang, Khushi told PTI, “I feel like when you are comfortable with a person, it makes things less hard and you don't get nervous as much because you are in the comfort of the other person.” Vedang told them, “I think we have known each other for a while now and there is a lot of comfort with us, comfort on set, comfort in our companionship. We would love to do a film for sure.”

With inputs from ANI and PTI