Khushi Kapoor blushes as paparazzi ask him to pose with rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina at Ambani sangeet. Watch

Actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been rumoured to be in love ever since they worked together in their debut film, Zoya Akhtar's period coming-of-age film The Archies, last year. At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded sangeet in Mumbai on Friday, the rumoured lovebirds seemed to arrive together at the venue but refused to pose with each other on the red carpet. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt replaces Shraddha Kapoor as she dances to Show Me The Thumka with Ranbir Kapoor. Watch) Khushi Kapoor blushes as paparazzi ask her to pose with Vedang Raina

Khushi and Vedang at the sangeet

Khushi wore a shimmery pink sari with a diamond choker. Meanwhile, Vedang complemented her by wearing a wine bandhgala for the sangeet. They stepped into the venue together, but posed on separate marks for the paparazzi. After Khushi was done posing and was about to leave, the paparazzi requested her to pose with Vedang. When Khushi refused, the photographers kept saying she was blushing. Khushi, however, didn't relent, and entered the building, blushing, as Vedang continued to pose for the paparazzi outside.

The sangeet was attended by the likes of Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sara Ali Khan among others. Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performed at the ceremony, as social media influencer Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, joined him. Among the Indian celebrities who performed at the event were Ranveer (on the No Entry title track) and Ranbir and Alia (on Show Me The Thumka).

Khushi and Vedang

Khushi and Vedang have known each other for years. They made their debut together as Betty Cooper and Reggie Mantle respectively in Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaptation of Archie Comics, which released on Netflix India last December. The film also starred Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot among others. Khushi and Vedang have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, but the two can be seen together at several events and parties.

While Khushi will be next seen in a film opposite Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, Vedang will star alongside Alia in Jigra.