Janhvi Kapoor reveals if she wants to be part Mr India 2, sequel to her late mother Sridevi's 1987 film Mr India
Janhvi Kapoor said that she never puts pressure on her father, Boney Kapoor ‘to have her in his film’. She added that she trusts his judgement.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has responded to whether she would like to feature in Mr India 2, a sequel to the 1987 cult classic Mr India. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Janhvi also shared her opinion on whether there should be a sequel of the film. Mr India starred Janhvi's late mother, Sridevi, and uncle, Anil Kapoor, in lead roles. (Also Read | Anil Kapoor returns as Mr India, Boney Kapur hints at sequel: ‘Work-in-progress for a big screen appearance’)
Janhvi on being part of Mr India
Janhvi said, "Mr India is one of the best films to have come out of Indian cinema. I don't know if a film like that should ever be remade or touched again. I don't know what the plans for that are. Again, I think the makers know best. Whoever the director would be, he will know best. Something as pure as that, you can't enforce things on that."
Janhvi spoke about her father's judgement
Talking about trusting her father-producer Boney Kapoor's decision, she added, "Never have I been like, 'No, I don't want to do this film'. I trust his judgement, too much. I never reject it. But I have never put that pressure on him to have me in his film. I am his daughter first and an actress speaking to a producer, second. It's not even in my head. As a daughter, I want him to make decisions that are best for his business model; for his movie. And I only want him to operate in that way, so I haven't ever been like, 'Please take me (in your film)'".
What Boney had said about Mr India sequel
Last year, Anil Kapoor featured as Mr India for an advertisement. At that time, Boney had hinted at a sequel as he shared a video on X. He had said, “Work in progress for a big screen appearance. #MrIndia #MrIndia2 @AnilKapoor.”
About Mr India
Mr India is a superhero film directed by Shekhar Kapur and produced jointly by Boney and Surinder Kapoor under the Narsimha Enterprises banner. The story and screenplay was written by Salim–Javed. The film starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Annu Kapoor, Ajit Vachani, Harish Patel, late Satish Kaushik, Ahmed Khan and Aftab Shivdasani among others.
