Vedang Raina holds Khushi Kapoor close, can't take his eyes off her as they walk the ramp at India Couture Week. Watch
Day 6 of India Couture Week showcased Gaurav Gupta's latest collection, Arunodaya. The Archies actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina served as the showstoppers.
Day six of India Couture Week 2024 saw a mesmerizing showcase of designer Gaurav Gupta's latest collection, Arunodaya. The highlight of the evening was Khushi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend, Vedang Raina, who graced the ramp as showstoppers for the designer. (Also Read: Khushi Kapoor blushes as paparazzi ask him to pose with rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina at Ambani sangeet. Watch)
Khushi, Vedang walk the ramp
The duo's chemistry was quite evident as they walked the ramp for Gupta's stunning collection. Their interactions on stage hinted at a deeper connection, adding a romantic touch to the evening. They smiled as their eyes met before Vedang held Khushi close to her. He couldn't take his eyes off her as they continued to walk the ramp.
Talking about their outfits, Khushi dazzled in a glittering silver lehenga, paired with a bead-embellished blouse featuring flowing cape-style sleeves. Her high-waisted, fit-and-flare lehenga was adorned with geometric patterns and swirling stones. She completed her look with a multi-layered choker necklace, voluminous waves, and neutral-toned makeup.
Vedang Raina, complementing Kapoor's look, wore a sophisticated sherwani with a high neckline and long sleeves. His outfit, adorned with shimmering black beadwork, was paired with black trousers and brogues.
Gaurav Gupta's 'Arunodaya' collection, which means 'dawn' in Sanskrit, symbolises hope and new beginnings. India Couture Week 2024 kickstarted on July 24. Falguni Shane Peacock will be closing the fashion gala on July 31.
About Khushi and Vedang
Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina marked their debut together as Betty Cooper and Reggie Mantle respectively in Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaptation of Archie Comics, The Archies, which premiered on Netflix India last December. The film also starred Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot, among others. It was produced by Zoya and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films.
While Khushi will be next seen in a film opposite Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, Vedang will star as Alia Bhattr's brother in Vasan Bala's escape thriller Jigra. Khushi and Vedang were also seen hanging out and dancing together at the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant earlier this month.
