Sonakshi Sinha walks the ramp for first time after wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, grooves to song as she turns showstopper

Actor Sonakshi Sinha turned showstopper for designer Dolly J at India Couture Week in Delhi on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo posted a video of the actor walking on the ramp, for the first time after her wedding with actor Zaheer Iqbal. (Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha flaunts million dollar smile while watching Deadpool & Wolverine with Zaheer Iqbal) Sonakshi wore a shimmery blush pink gown at an event.

Sonakshi turns showstopper at event

Sonakshi wore a shimmery blush pink gown with a high slit and embellishment all over it. Her stunning outfit was teamed with a cape and heels. Sonakshi captivated the guests present at the event as she grooved to the song Lovefool by The Cardigans, which a singer performed at the ramp.

Sonakshi talks about her wedding

After the event, Sonakshi also talked to the media about her wedding. She said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "I genuinely feel the simpler bride is going to be back. I honestly had the freedom to enjoy my wedding so much because I was so comfortable. And I was able to breathe and move around. And I didn't stress myself out. So I think a simpler but beautiful bride, that's going to be a forthcoming trend for sure."

Sonakshi on choosing her wedding outfit

Talking about choosing the outfit for her marriage, she said, "It took five minutes for both of us to choose outfits. I was very clear in my head that I wanted to wear a red saree. And I was very clear in my head that for my actual signing and the wedding, I wanted to wear my mother's saree and her jewellery, which is exactly what I did. So it was all in my head. And we just brought it to life on that day. We're very not so fussy people."

About Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Saira Banu, Rekha, Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, and Siddharth Roy Kapur among others attended the reception. Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before tying the knot.

Sonakshi's film

Sonakshi was last seen in the horror-comedy film Kakuda, which is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It released on ZEE5 on July 12. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.