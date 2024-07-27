Sonakshi Sinha flaunts million dollar smile while watching Deadpool & Wolverine with Zaheer Iqbal

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who tied the knot last month, recently enjoyed a fun movie night as they chose to watch the American superhero film, Deadpool & Wolverine. On Friday, Zaheer, who is known for his role in The Notebook, took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of his wife, Sonakshi, capturing her million-dollar smile inside the movie hall. (Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha shares pics from her ‘Sonamandi’ theme bachelorette; check out all the pics) Sonakshi Sinha watches Deadpool & Wolverine with Zaheer Iqbal

In the picture, the Dabangg actor can be seen wearing a black sweatshirt with matching pants, accessorised with a pair of stylish shades. She struck a playful pose while sitting in her seat, with Zaheer happily playing the role of photographer.

Just recently the newlyweds celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary in the Philippines. On Tuesday, the Double XL actor dropped adorable pictures from their honeymoon to the Philippines on Instagram.

Along with the post, Sonakshi penned a long note where she expressed gratitude for learning about wellness for themselves and experiencing how life changes after following a routine life.

She wrote, "We celebrated one month of our wedding by doing what we needed to do the most - RECOVER!!! This is not an ad, and no one asked us to post but i cant help but share the awesomeness of @thefarmatsanbenito in the Phillippines. In one week we were taught what wellness actually means, listen to our bodies and take care of our minds. Waking up in the midst of nature, eating right, sleeping on time, detox treatments and massages galore - feeling brand new."

"Thanks to our amazing friends @nirvanachaudhary, @_rahulchaudhary_ and @varun.chaudhary for making sure we have this life changing experience and thanks to all the amazing people who made our stay so comfortable - Preet, Raoul, Dr. Jocelyn, Steffi, Cleo, the detox man Jun and our main two - EJ and Nikka. We cant wait to see you all again," she concluded.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actor Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union. Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnising their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi's horror-comedy film Kakuda, which is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar was released on ZEE5 on July 12. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.