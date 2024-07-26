Sonakshi Sinha shares pics from her ‘Sonamandi’ theme bachelorette; check out all the pics
Sonakshi Sinha treated fans to fancy new photos of her look from her second bachelorette. Of course, it had a Heeramandi connection.
Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary in the Philippines recently. They married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones in Mumbai in an intimate wedding. Before that, they partied with close friends at their respective bachelorette and bachelor bashes. Now, Sonakshi has revealed she had not one but two bachelorettes, as she shared the pictures. Also read: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's one-month anniversary was all about detox, cuddles and recovering in Philippines
Sonakshi's ‘Sonamandi’ themed party
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actor shared a bunch of photos of her desi look that will remind you of her Netflix show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, in which she was seen as a courtesan named Fareedan. In fact, a fan commented on Sonakshi's new photos, “Sonamandi (red heart emoji).” And rightly so.
‘Timeless beauty’
Fashion-based Instagram page EatTweetBlog shared Sonakshi's photos and wrote, “Sonakshi Sinha for her bachelorette ‘Sonamandi’ themed party wearing a Faabiiana anarkali. She looks beautiful!”
In her Instagram caption, Sonakshi has asked fans what they thought the theme of her bachelorette was. She wrote, "Believe it or not…Another throwback from my bachelorette… can you guess the theme???"
Many shared their guesses in the comments. An Instagram user wrote, "Only Sonakshi." Another commented, "Asli Sona (Sonakshi)." Many loved the look, with one fan writing for Sonakshi, "Timeless beauty." Another wrote, "Looking too good."
Sonakshi's other Bachelorette party
Ahead of her wedding, Sonakshi took to Instagram to share photos of her late-night bash with friends. She posted a group selfie, which also showed Huma Qureshi. Sonakshi and Huma starred together in the 2022 film Double XL, which also featured Zaheer. The then-bride-to-be looked stunning in a black mini dress as she posed with her friends in group photos.
More about the wedding
Sonakshi and Zaheer married on June 23 at her residence in Mumbai. Their intimate civil ceremony was followed by a wedding bash at the restaurant Bastian, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance. The reception was attended by Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Saira Banu, Kajol, Aditi Rao Hydari, and many more celebs. Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before tying the knot.
