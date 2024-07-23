Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's one-month anniversary was all about detox, cuddles and recovering in Philippines

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married one month ago on June 23. The couple shared inside pictures from their one-month anniversary on Instagram, sharing that it was all about ‘recovering’ from the whirlwind that was their marriage and work. (Also Read: Zaheer Iqbal reveals he 'wanted to elope' with Sonakshi Sinha: 'I got to know that wedding is not valid in India') Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha got married on June 23.

‘Feeling brand new’

Sonakshi and Zaheer shared numerous pictures on their Instagram, writing, “We celebrated one month of our wedding by doing what we needed to do the most - RECOVER!!!” The couple shared that they were on a getaway in the Philippines, where they spend a week just unwinding.

The couple added, “In one week we were taught what wellness actually means, listen to our bodies and take care of our minds. Waking up in the midst of nature, eating right, sleeping on time, detox treatments and massages galore - feeling brand new.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer also thanked their friends for the ‘life-changing experience’ apart from the people who made their stay comfortable. One of the pictures shows Sonakshi and Zaheer cuddling in a pool. Few other pictures see them gobbling up delicious food and drinks. Some pictures also show them posing with the staff at The Farm at San Benito, where they stayed.

Sonakshi, Zaheer’s wedding

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for a few years before opting for an intimate wedding on the day they fell in love. They threw a bash for their closest friends and family later in the day. “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife,” they wrote sharing the wedding pictures.

Their wedding wasn’t without drama though as many noticed that Sonakshi’s brother Luv Sinha skipped the wedding even if her parents and another brother were present there. Zaheer also revealed in an interview with Galatta India that he wanted to ‘elope’ abroad before realising that the wedding wouldn’t be considered legal in India.