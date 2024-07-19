Shatrughan Sinha's first reaction when Zaheer Iqbal told him he wanted to marry his daughter Sonakshi Sinha revealed

‘He is the sweetest person I’ve met in a long time’

Zaheer Iqbal said, "I went over to their house, and I was nervous because until that moment, I had never had a one-on-one chat with him (Shatrughan Sinha). The moment we started talking, we began discussing a million things and we became like friends. Of course, I also told him that I wanted to ask her (Sonakshi Sinha) to marry me. I know he’s got this image of being intimidating, but he’s so genuine, chilled out and he is the sweetest person I’ve met in a long time."

‘He was really supportive about our relationship’

Sonakshi Sinha added, "When I told my father about us, even I was very nervous. I didn’t know how he would react. I was trying to play it really cool. I asked him, “Aren’t you worried about my marriage because you haven’t asked me anything about it?” He said, “I have asked your mom ki 'Apni beti se pucho (ask your daughter)'. Then, I told him there is a guy called Zaheer in my life, and he said, 'Haan maine bhi padha tha (I also read about it)'. He said, 'You guys are grown-ups; Miya biwi raazi toh kya karega qazi (If the groom and bride are ready, what will the judge do)'. I was like, ‘Oh, that was easy!’ I realised how chilled out and cool my dad is. He was really supportive about our relationship."

Sonakshi's brothers' reaction to her wedding

Reports surrounding Sonakshi Sinha's brothers, Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha, skipping their sister's wedding on June 23 were dismissed by Kussh recently. He confirmed his presence at Sonakshi's wedding to actor Zaheer and emphasised that it was a ‘sensitive’ time for his family. He said that just because he wasn't seen doesn't mean he didn't attend Sonakshi's wedding.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi's other brother, Luv, recently hinted at why he didn’t attend the wedding. Earlier this month, sharing an article by Telegraph India, stating that family always comes first for him, he said, “Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me my family will always come first.”