Sonakshi Sinha shares emotional pics with mom and dad from wedding: Missing them a lil extra today

As the chatter and online trolling around her marriage with actor Zaheer Iqbal continues, actor Sonakshi Sinha is not letting it affect her, and is focusing on cherishing the memories she made with her family on her wedding. On Sunday, the actor took to social media to share emotional moments with her parents from the wedding. Also read: Shatrughan Sinha calls out 'smear campaign' against family over Luv Sinha's absence at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married after dating for seven years on June 23.

The actor took to Instagram to share moments when her mother Poonam Sinha and father Shatrughan Sinha cried at her wedding. She shared that they got emotional as she was moving out of her home and living away from her parents for the first time in her life.

Sona gets emotional

On Sunday, the Dahaad actor seems to be missing her mom, Poonam. She shared a couple of pictures with her parents from her dreamy wedding. In the pictures, she is seen hugging her mother and father, who are teary-eyed.

“At the wedding Maa started crying when it hit her i would be moving out of the house, i told her ‘Maa, dont worry… juhu to bandra only 25 mins’,” she wrote along with the pictures.

The actor added, “Missing them a lil extra today, so I’m telling myself the exact same thing (heart emoji). Hope there’s Sunday sindhi curry made at home…See you soon… zoom zoom zoom (laughing emojis)”.

Nuptials topped with stir

Since her wedding, Sonakshi and Zaheer are being trolled for their interfaith marriage. Recently, Shatrughan, in an interview with Times Now, alleged that there was a vicious smear campaign against her family over reports of Luv Sinha not attending Sonakshi's wedding. He said, “We were like any ordinary family with a wedding happening. Just why we became a target of so much attention, you will know better than me.”

Now, Mukesh Khanna in an interview with Filmy Charcha, slammed trolls for calling the wedding ‘Love Jihad’.

More about her wedding

On June 23, Sonakshi got married to Zaheer in a close-knit ceremony attended by close family, friends, relatives, and colleagues from the film industry, media, and politics. They later threw a wedding bash at Bastian.

They dated for seven years before they got married on the same date they fell in love. They began dating on June 23, 2017. The duo co-starred in the film Double XL, which was co-produced by Huma Qureshi. Zaheer is the son of businessman Iqbal Ratansi, who is a close childhood friend of Salman Khan. Moreover, Salman backed Zaheer's debut film, Notebook, in which he starred alongside Pranutan Bahl. In fact, Sonakshi was introduced to Zaheer by Salman at a party.