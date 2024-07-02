Luv Sinha confirms his absence at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding; hints at Zaheer Iqbal's father's suspicious ‘stint in Dubai’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones. However, the absence of one of her brothers, Luv Sinha, on the special day was a noticeable void. Luv took to X (formerly Twitter) to hint at why he didn’t attend the wedding. (Also Read: Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv gives update on dad's health, asks fans 'not to believe unverified news’) Luv Sinha did not attend Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding.

Luv reasons why he didn’t attend Sonakshi’s wedding

On Sunday, Luv shared an article by Telegraph India, stating that family always comes first for him, writing, “Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me my family will always come first.”

Later in the day, he pointed out a specific paragraph about Zaheer’s family, “With carefully curated news stories about his family business, nobody tread grey areas like the groom’s father’s proximity to a politician whose ED enquiries had vanished in the “washing machine”. Nor was there a whiff of the groom’s father’s stint in Dubai….” hinting at suspicious practices by Sonakshi’s father-in-law, Iqbal Ratansi.

The full paragraph reported by Telegraph India reads, “Apparently, one reason for anxiety was a rumour about the groom’s antecedents. With carefully curated news stories about his family business, nobody tread grey areas like the groom’s father’s proximity to a politician whose ED enquiries had vanished in the “washing machine”. Nor was there a whiff of the groom’s father’s stint in Dubai, which was rumoured to have ended rather abruptly. Was there the hand of a superstar who had connections at the highest level in the UAE?”

On Monday, Luv claimed it was ‘very clear’ why he didn’t attend his sister’s wedding, writing, “The reasons are very clear as to why I didn’t attend, and would not associate with some people no matter what. I’m glad a member of the media did their research instead of relying on creative stories being put out by a PR team.”

While Luv chose to skip the wedding, his parents – Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam – and twin brother, Kussh, attended the intimate wedding that took place in Bandra, Mumbai.

Shatrughan hospitalised after the wedding

Just a few days post the wedding, Shatrughan was hospitalised in Mumbai. Luv told PTI, “My father had a strong fever and we decided to take him to the hospital so that he could recover and we could have his yearly tests done as well. I have been going there (to the hospital) every day, so (I) can tell you that there was no surgical procedure.”

Shatrughan took to X on Tuesday to thank everyone for congratulating him for Sonakshi’s wedding. He also shared pictures from the hospital on Monday, writing, “Away from the 'controversy & confusion' created by some of our good friends from the social media/Youtubers. The fact is enjoying with best of our family members, brothers & dear friends. Enjoying the most talked about International Cricket match between #SouthAfrica & #India.”

Sonakshi, Zaheer’s wedding

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for 7 years before getting married on the same date they fell in love. Sharing their love story after getting married, the couple wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife.”