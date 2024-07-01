Sonakshi Sinha shares video of husband Zaheer Iqbal carrying her heels, calls him 'greenest flag ever'. Watch

Sonakshi Sinha, who recently tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal, has called him 'the greenest flag ever'. Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Sonakshi posted a clip featuring herself and her husband Zaheer. (Also Read | Luv Sinha calls out ‘online campaign’ after Sonakshi Sinha's wedding: ‘Family will always come first’) Sonakshi Sinha posted a video of with Zaheer Iqbal.

Zaheer carries Sonakshi's heels

The video started with Sonakshi walking barefoot inside a building. Zaheer Iqbal can be seen walking in front of her, carrying Sonakshi's heels in his hand. She posted the clip with King's Maan Meri Jaan as the background song. In the clip, Zaheer smiled and turned around as he walked.

Sonakshi calls Zaheer ‘greenest flag’

Sharing the clip, Sonakshi wrote, “When you marry the greenest flag ever (pleading face emoji).” She also tagged Zaheer. He was seen in a grey shirt, black trousers and shoes. She wore a beige outfit. Sonakshi and Zaheer married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at her residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding reception

The civil ceremony was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance. The reception was attended by Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Saira Banu, and Rekha, among others. Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been together for seven years, sealed their love in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's Instagram post after marriage

The couple recently shared glimpses of their wedding on Instagram. Sonakshi expressed her joy in a heartfelt post. "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer 23.06.2024," she wrote.