Luv Sinha calls out ‘online campaign’ after Sonakshi Sinha's wedding: ‘Family will always come first’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones. The intimate civil ceremony in Bandra was the talk of the town, with many wondering if Sonakshi’s brothers Luv and Kussh attended the wedding. Her close friend, Saqib Saleem, took over brotherly duties during the festivities. (Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding video out: Siddharth yells ‘khamosh’, cracks up Shatrughan. Watch) Sonakshi Sinha with her brother Luv Sinha.

Luv Sinha hits back

Luv took to his Instagram on Sunday to address the talk about him attending Sonakshi’s wedding. He called out an ‘online campaign’ about the same, claiming that his family always comes first. Refusing to justify it with an answer, he wrote, “Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me my family will always come first.”

A screen grab of Luv Sinha's Instagram stories.

Luv and Kussh on Sonakshi’s wedding

A day after Sonakshi’s wedding when Hindustan Times reached out to him about his absence, Luv said, “Please give it a day or two. I’ll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking.” He had earlier also told ETimes that he has ‘no comment or involvement in the matter’ when asked about his sister’s wedding.

Talking to News 18, Kussh also had previously denied that he wasn’t present at the wedding. He called it ‘inaccurate information’ that he was absent from the festivities. He further stated that it was a ‘sensitive time for the family’. “It’s just that I am a private individual, and I am not seen that much, but that doesn’t mean that I wasn’t there,” he claimed.

Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years and got married on the day, June 23, they fell in love. The register wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Huma Qureshi, Siddharth, Yo Yo Honey Singh and others were present to bless the couple.