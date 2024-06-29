Sonakshi Sinha, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F yet to receive payment for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan from Vashu Bhagnani: Report

Tiger didn't get Bade Miyan Chote Miyan payment

“Tiger Shroff too has not received his fees for the film. He has maintained his silence on the non-payment of his dues for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan but after learning that the crew and the support staff, who gave the film their all, have also not been paid, he wants the production house to clear the dues immediately,” Indian Express reported quoting its source.

Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya, Manushi also not paid

It added, “None of these actors on the film have received their dues either. They completed their work on the film and even after requesting them a few times, there was no reply. They also promoted the film because they didn’t want to leave the film hanging, but there was no payment made.”

What the FWICE earlier

This comes after Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari said that Vashu Bhagnani owes over ₹65 lakh to crew members who worked on three of his films-Mission Raniganj, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. According to FWICE president, IFTDA has written multiple letters to Pooja Entertainment but they kept delaying the payment.

“In February, they sought time to pay, citing Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding via an email dated February 20, 2024, to IFTDA, and later, they didn’t reply. After FWICE wrote them a letter in March 2024, they again sought time to make the payment saying they would do so after the release of their film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, again that has not happened...In their latest email, they have said they will clear the dues by July end, but if they don’t do so, then our workers will not work on any of their films,” Tiwari said.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran, hit the theatres on April 10 this year. The action film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.