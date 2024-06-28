Tiger Shroff charged 165 crore for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath? Producer claims

Money matters

In an interview to Times Now, Suneel reacted to the speculation around Akshay’s remuneration. He said, “I can’t comment since the figure mentioned by you seems inaccurate. That seems to be closer to Tiger Shroff’s price.”

The banner is run by Jackky Bhagnani and his father Vashu Bhagnani. Tiger has worked on two films produced by Pooja Entertainment - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath. Both the films were made on a huge budget, but failed to create a mark at the box office. When it comes to Akshay, he has done four films with the banner -- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Bell Bottom, Mission Raniganj and Cuttputlli.

Suneel was asked how much more was he paid if ₹165 crore is closer to Tiger’s fee. To which, he said, “I wouldn’t like to comment on that. But I will say this: Vashu Bhagnani enjoyed a ‘Midas Touch’ phase in the 1990s when he collaborated with David Dhawan for almost half a dozen movies.”

He feels as the production house enters the correction phase, “it’s time to watch their new strategy which hopefully should put the movie industry on the right track provided that the actions initiated are in the interests of the film industry at large rather than with a myopic view”.

Financial woes

Last week, several crew members accused Pooja Entertainment of not clearing their payments on time. A report by Bollywood Hungama claims that the seven-floor office of the production banner in Mumbai has been sold off to clear off ₹250 crore debt amid the growing financial hassles.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the production house is cutting down on its operations following consecutive box office failures. According to trade sources, Vashu has sold the office to a builder. At the moment, the identity of the builder who bought the office and the amount is not out yet. It is being reported that they will demolish the building to create a luxurious residential project on the plot.

Dismissing the rumours of selling off the space, Vashu said that the office space is undergoing redevelopment, which has been planned more than a year ago. Now that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has released, the work has started. He also said that hits and flops are part of the business and he is already working on his next project, which will be an animation series on a grand scale.

Set up in 1986, the banner is known for backing projects such as Coolie no.1, Biwi no.1, Rangrezz, Shaadi no.1 and Jawaani Jaaneman. Pooja Entertainment’s last film was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The film was a dud at the box office.