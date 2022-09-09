Rakul Preet Singh reacts to criticisms of Cuttputlli for 'unnecessary romance': ‘People want entertainment’

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has opened up about criticism of her latest release Cuttputlli, starring Akshay Kumar. The OTT film was the remake of the 2018 hit Tamil film Ratsasan. While the murder mystery has been praised by many, a few people also expressed how the romantic angle between Akshay and Rakul did not add anything to the story and could have been avoided by the makers. Also read: Cuttputlli review: Akshay Kumar as raw and real cop is refreshing even in a predictable story

Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, Cuttputlli is a thriller film. While Akshay Kumar plays the role of a cop, Arjan Sethi who is on a mission to catch a serial killer in a small town, Rakul appears as his love interest, a school teacher. It’s produced by Pooja Entertainment.

In a new interview, Rakul shared her thoughts on the claims that romance in Cuttputlli almost killed the thrill of the mystery thriller. She told Indian Express, “There is a certain section of the audience that enjoy (romance, song and dance). We have made this film for families. Indian films are known for the quintessential masala.”

“Today if you say that Telugu cinema is doing well, it is masala that is doing well. People want entertainment. People have had tough lives, especially the last two-three years have been very tough. Families, a large section of our Indian cinema viewers, enjoy the balance. So, if the story is thrilling and intense, a little bit of breather here and there makes it a family watch," she added.

Meanwhile, the Hindustan Times review of Cuttputlli read, “Cuttputlli's story is quite predictable and it's the screenplay and the way the narrative unfolds that makes for an interesting watch. At places, it does lose focus and digresses to not-so-great subplots, but thankfully, it comes back on track just in time. Here, I could not comprehend why was a love story even needed.” Rakul will be next seen in Thank God, alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON