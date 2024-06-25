Vashu Bhagnani breaks silence on Pooja Entertainment lay offs rumours, denies selling office space to pay debt

Vashu Bhagnani is responding to the rumours surrounding his production banner Pooja Entertainment, which he runs with son Jackky Bhagnani. The rumours include non-payment of dues and selling off office building after the box office failure of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Speaking to The Times of India, Vashu denied the reports and said that the building is being redeveloped, and that they are working with the same team for many years, and there have been no official complaints. (Also read: Jackky Bhagnani's production house Pooja Entertainment's Mumbai office sold to pay off ₹250 crore debt: Report) Vashu Bhagnani runs Pooja Entertainment with his son Jacky Bhagnani.

What Vashu said

Regarding the non payment of dues, he said: “I have been in the business for the past 30 years. If there are are people who claim that we owe them money, they should come forward and talk to us. Do they have proper contracts with Pooja Entertainment? Have they filed a case regarding this? There are so many ways to sort this rather than ranting on social media. If there is an issue, we will resolve it. Nobody is running away. Please come to my office, talk to us, give us your documents and give us 60 days to figure things out. I am not going to buckle under any pressure or blackmail. We also work with production companies in the UK. If they owe someone money, then people must reach out to them directly."

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

More details

Dismissing the rumours of selling off the space, Vashu said that the office space is undergoing redevelopment, which has been planned more than a year ago. Now that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has released, the work has started. He also said that hits and flops are part of the business and he is already working on his next project, which will be an animation series on a grand scale.

The reports of the production company cutting down on its operations and laying off its staff came in the wake of the box office failure of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which starred Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Made on a high budget of almost ₹350 crore, the film made only ₹59.17 crores.