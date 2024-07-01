 Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv gives update on dad's health, asks fans 'not to believe unverified news’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv gives update on dad's health, asks fans 'not to believe unverified news’

ByAnanya Das
Jul 01, 2024 02:54 PM IST

Shatrughan Sinha was hospitalised just a few days after his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding. Here's what Luv Sinha has said now about his father.

Luv Sinha has shared a clarification about his father-veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha's health. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Luv shared a tweet and also thanked well-wishers for their concern about his father. He also asked people not to "believe unverified news". (Also Read | Shatrughan Sinha hospitalised in Mumbai; son Luv Sinha confirms and shares health status)

Luv Sinha shared a tweet about his father, Shatrughan Sinha.
Luv Sinha shared a tweet about his father, Shatrughan Sinha.

Luv Sinha talks about Shatrughan Sinha's health

Luv tweeted, "In regard to my father’s health I’d like to clarify that there was no surgical procedure, and one shouldn’t believe unverified news. We took my father to the hospital for his annual checkup, and because he had a strong fever. Thank you to everyone who has been concerned."

Shatrughan was admitted to hospital last week

The veteran actor was taken to the medical facility in Mumbai some time last week for an annual check-up as well. Previously, Luv had said Shatrughan Sinha was admitted to a private hospital here due to a "strong fever". He also denied reports that the veteran actor underwent a minor surgery.

When Luv broke silence on his dad's health

"My father had a strong fever and we decided to take him to the hospital so that he could recover and we could have his yearly tests done as well. I have been going there (to the hospital) every day, so (I) can tell you that there was no surgical procedure," Luv had said in a WhatsApp message to PTI.

About the Sinha family

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were also spotted exiting the hospital on Friday. Shatrughan was hospitalised just a few days after Sonakshi's wedding.

It has been quite an eventful month for the Sinha family. The actor emerged victorious from West Bengal's Asansol constituency for his party, TMC, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It was followed by the wedding of his daughter-actor Sonakshi Sinha to longtime partner Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. Shatrughan is popular for the 1970s and 1980s films such as Mere Apne, Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Kaala Patthar and Dostana.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv gives update on dad's health, asks fans 'not to believe unverified news’
