Shatrughan Sinha hospitalised in Mumbai; son Luv Sinha confirms and shares health status

Veteran actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha was admitted to a private hospital here after he developed a ‘strong fever’, said his son Luv Sinha on Sunday. It couldn't be confirmed immediately when Shatrughan was taken to the hospital. (Also Read: Luv Sinha calls out ‘online campaign’ after Sonakshi Sinha's wedding: ‘Family will always come first’) Shatrughan Sinha has been hospitalised for a fever.(PTI)

Luv on Shatrughan's hospitalisation

Luv described that Shatrughan suffered from a ‘strong fever’ and told PTI that he will also get his annual health checkup while at it.

“My father had a strong fever and we decided to take him to the hospital so that he could recover and we could have his yearly tests done as well,” Luv told the media portal in a WhatsApp message about his 77-year-old father, popular in the 70s and 80s for films like Mere Apne, Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Kaala Patthar and Dostana.

There were reports that Sinha had undergone a minor surgery but Luv denied such claims. “I have been going there (to the hospital) every day, so (I) can tell you that there was no surgical procedure,” he said.

Sonakshi, Zaheer visit Shatrughan

It has been quite an eventful month for Shatrughan, who emerged victorious from West Bengal's Asansol constituency for his party TMC in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, followed by the much-talked-about wedding of his actor-daughter Sonakshi Sinha to longtime partner and Double XL co-star Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. Sonakshi and Zaheer were spotted exiting the hospital on Friday, with many wondering what they were doing there.

Luv calls out ‘online campaign’

Earlier on Sunday, Luv criticised a website for allegedly running an ‘online campaign’ against him on a ‘false premise’ about why he didn't attend his sister's wedding. “Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me my family will always come first,” he wrote on X.

While Luv previously asked for some time to respond to questions of his absence from the ceremony, his twin Kussh had denied reports that he skipped the wedding.