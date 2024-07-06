Shatrughan Sinha calls out 'smear campaign' against family over Luv Sinha's absence at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding

Shatrughan Sinha on Sonakshi's interfaith marriage

Shatrughan while reacting to the online gossip over Luv not attending Sonakshi's wedding told, “Bahaut bade bade crises dekhe hain humne. Aur yeh toh kuch bhi nahin (We have seen many big crises. This is nothing).” Talking about the alleged differences in the family, the actor said, “There was absolutely nothing to worry about. We were like any ordinary family with a wedding happening. Just why we became a target of so much attention, you will know better than me.” He added, “We didn’t ask for it. This is not the first time that such a marriage (interfaith) was happening. Our family was subjected to the most vicious smear campaign.”

Shatrughan Sinha reacts to family disagreements

He further said, “Let me make this clear. I won’t tolerate my family being attacked. Family matters should stay within the family. Like I said, kaun se parivar mein disagreements nahi hote? (Which family does not have disagreements?) We may disagree and argue on certain issues. But at the end of the day, we are one family. And no one can break us.” Reacting to the internet speculations about differences in Sinha family over Sonakshi's wedding, a few days ago Luv tweeted, “Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me my family will always come first.”

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal relationship timeline

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before they got married on the same date they fell in love. The began dating from June 23, 2017, about which the duo mentioned in a post. Sonakshi and Zaheer shared the screen in the movie Double XL, a film that was co-produced by Huma Qureshi, who also had a role in the movie. It's interesting to note that Zaheer is the son of businessman Iqbal Ratansi, who happens to be a close childhood friend of Salman Khan. Furthermore, Salman backed Zaheer's debut film, Notebook, in which he starred alongside Pranutan Bahl. In fact, Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer for the first time at a party.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23, 2024. Sonakshi is the daughter of actor-politicians - Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha.