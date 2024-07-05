Sonakshi Sinha has a hilarious take on her pregnancy rumours: ‘Can't go to the hospital…’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married after dating for 7 years on June 23. The couple were recently spotted visiting a hospital a few days after marriage, leading to speculation that Sonakshi is pregnant. Talking to Times Now, Sonakshi took a jibe at these rumours. (Also Read: Kakuda trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh's horror-comedy takes a jibe at Stree, Manjulika) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23.

Sonakshi Sinha on pregnancy rumours

While promoting her upcoming film Kakuda, Sonakshi spoke to the publication on life after marriage. She said, “It’s (life) never been better. The beauty of it is I am feeling pretty much the same. I am happy that my life was so set before the wedding, and I am back at it. I am very happy to be back to work.”

She then called out speculation on her pregnancy, saying, “The only change is ab hum hospital nahi ja sakte, kyunki jaisi hi aap niklo, logo ko lagta hai ki aap pregnant ho. (The only change is that I can’t go to the hospital now because as soon as I step out, people think I’m pregnant)”

Shatrughan Sinha’s hospitalisation

What many didn’t know during Sonakshi and Zaheer’s visit to the hospital was that her father, Shatrughan Sinha, was hospitalised for a fever. Her brother Luv Sinha later confirmed it to PTI and said, “My father had a strong fever and we decided to take him to the hospital so that he could recover and we could have his yearly tests done as well. I have been going there (to the hospital) every day, so (I) can tell you that there was no surgical procedure.”

Later, Shatrughan also shared pictures from the hospital on X (formerly Twitter), telling his fans that he was fine.

Sonakshi, Zaheer’s wedding

Sonakshi married Zaheer in a close-knit ceremony attended by close family, friends, relatives, and colleagues from the film industry, media, and politics. They later threw a wedding bash at Bastian.

The duo starred together in Double XL, which was co-produced by Huma Qureshi, who also acted in the movie. Zaheer is the son of businessman and Salman Khan's childhood friend Iqbal Ratani. Salman even backed Zaheer's debut movie, Notebook, opposite Pranutan Bahl.