Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal enjoy ‘beautiful sunsets' by the pool on their honeymoon. See pics

Sonakshi Sinha shared a bunch of new pictures from her romantic honeymoon with husband Zaheer Iqbal. On Tuesday evening, Sonakshi took to her Instagram Stories to share pictures of both of them enjoying a picturesque sunset from the swimming pool of a high-rise building. (Also read: Shatrughan Sinha says Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are ‘made for each other’ after Luv Sinha's recent revelation) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal soak up a beautiful sunset during their honeymoon.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's honeymoon pics

A picture saw Sonakshi and Zaheer leaning against the pool’s edge, with a drink in hand. “Beautiful sunsets (red heart emoticon),” she captioned the picture. A second picture saw both Sonakshi and Zaheer gazing ahead and admiring the beautiful sunset together. There was also a small video of the pool, which reflected the golden hues of the sky during the sunset.

Meanwhile, Zaheer re-shared the picture of both of them together, and added the caption, “I see something more beautiful.” Zaheer also shared a cute video of Sonakshi giggling while finishing her dessert. “She wanted to shout at me but I made her laugh instead,” he wrote in the caption, and also added the hashtag, husband hacks. However, neither Sonakshi nor Zaheer have disclosed the location of their honeymoon.

More details

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23, 2024 in a close-knit ceremony attended by close family, friends, relatives and colleagues from film industry, media and politics. The civil ceremony was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including Rekha, Salman Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajol, and Richa Chadha.

She shared a bunch of pictures in her wedding look, and wrote: “Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for. If this is not divine intervention… we dont know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us.”