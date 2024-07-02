Shatrughan Sinha says Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are ‘made for each other’ after Luv Sinha's recent revelation

Shatrughan Sinha tweets on behalf of ‘Sinha Parivar’

Shatrughan tweeted, “Thanking everyone for their blessings love & warm congratulatory messages. But most touched to have received extremely heartwarming affectionate wishes from most learned, intellectual par excellence the great #ArunShourie elder brother, statesman #YashwantSinha & of course the most deserving, Magsaysay Award winner #RavishKumar for the 'made for each other' couple #SonakshiSinha & #ZaheerIqbal. #SinhaParivar.”

Luv Sinha alleges online campaign against him

Luv took to his Twitter handle on June 30 and shared an article by Telegraph India. While stating the reason for his absence in a series of tweets, Luv hinted at an online campaign being run against him based on a false premise without naming anyone.

In one of his tweets, he shared a portion of the article that pointed out suspicious activity on Zaheer's father's part, “With carefully curated news stories about his family business, nobody tread grey areas like the groom’s father’s proximity to a politician whose ED enquiries had vanished in the “washing machine”. Nor was there a whiff of the groom’s father’s stint in Dubai….”

While concluding his post the politician said that he was glad that a member of media did their research instead of relying on stories being put by a PR team.

Sonakshi SInha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23, 2024 in a close-knit ceremony attended by close family, friends, relatives and colleagues from film industry, media and politics. The duo starred together in Double XL, co-produced by Huma Qureshi who also acted in the movie. Zaheer is the son of businessman and Salman Khan's childhood friend Iqbal Ratani. Salman had even backed Zaheer's debut movie - Notebook opposite Pranutan Bahl.