Kakuda trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh's horror-comedy takes a jibe at Stree, Manjulika
The trailer of Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem's Kakuda released on June 2. The horror-comedy is helmed by Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar.
Bollywood is currently embracing Halloween with a series of horror-comedies releasing this year. Following the success of Munjya, Aditya Sarpotdar is bringing another spooky comedy starring Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Salim in lead roles. The trailer of Kakuda was released on July 2 and takes a jibe at Stree and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (Also read: Munjya box office collection day 17: Sharvari Wagh and Mona Singh film grosses over ₹100 crore in India)
Sonakshi-Riteish's Kakuda is set in a haunted village
The trailer begins by introducing the haunted village of Ratodi, where each house has two doors: one big and one small. The smaller door is for a ghost named Kakuda. Saqib's character Sunny falls deeply in love with Indira played by Sonakshi. They get married and start a new chapter in the village of Ratodi. However, their love story takes a surprising turn when they encounter a curse from Kakuda. On their wedding night, at 7:15 pm, Sunny forgot to open the small door for Kakuda, unintentionally invoking the malevolent spirit. This tormented ghost is known for placing a curse on the head of the household as a punishment, leading to a hump growing on their back until their early passing on the thirteenth day. With Sunny's life in danger, Indira seeks help from Victor, an intriguing ghost hunter played by Riteish.
Riteish Deshmukh turns ghost-hunter
Riteish, known for his comic timings is seen mocking the ghosts who dance and sing (Manjulika reference from Bhool Bhulaiyaa) as well as the female spirit for whom people write on their walls (the tagline from Stree). Amid moments of horror and twists, Riteish keeps using his one-liners.
Kakuda is Sonakshi's second release of 2024 after Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, the movie is Riteish and Saqib's first release of the year. Ronnie Screwvala has produced the horror-comedy.
Kakuda will release on July 5, 2024 on Zee5.
