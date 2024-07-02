Kakuda trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh's horror-comedy takes a jibe at Stree, Manjulika

Sonakshi-Riteish's Kakuda is set in a haunted village

The trailer begins by introducing the haunted village of Ratodi, where each house has two doors: one big and one small. The smaller door is for a ghost named Kakuda. Saqib's character Sunny falls deeply in love with Indira played by Sonakshi. They get married and start a new chapter in the village of Ratodi. However, their love story takes a surprising turn when they encounter a curse from Kakuda. On their wedding night, at 7:15 pm, Sunny forgot to open the small door for Kakuda, unintentionally invoking the malevolent spirit. This tormented ghost is known for placing a curse on the head of the household as a punishment, leading to a hump growing on their back until their early passing on the thirteenth day. With Sunny's life in danger, Indira seeks help from Victor, an intriguing ghost hunter played by Riteish.

Riteish Deshmukh turns ghost-hunter

Riteish, known for his comic timings is seen mocking the ghosts who dance and sing (Manjulika reference from Bhool Bhulaiyaa) as well as the female spirit for whom people write on their walls (the tagline from Stree). Amid moments of horror and twists, Riteish keeps using his one-liners.

Kakuda is Sonakshi's second release of 2024 after Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, the movie is Riteish and Saqib's first release of the year. Ronnie Screwvala has produced the horror-comedy.

Kakuda will release on July 5, 2024 on Zee5.