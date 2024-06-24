Siddharth touches Rekha's feet at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding bash, internet reacts: 'He is a man of a culture'

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Rekha, as well as couple Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, attended Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception. Several videos and pictures of the guests at the event emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Salman Khan, Kajol, Rekha, Tabu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anil Kapoor attend Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception) Siddharth, Rekha and Aditi Rao Hydari at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding reception.

Siddharth touches Rekha's feet

In a clip, Rekha, Siddharth and Aditi posed together for the paparazzi on the red carpet. Before they left, Siddharth touched Rekha's feet to take her blessings. She touched his head after that. Aditi was seen kissing Rekha's hand. The trio then walked away together, holding hands.

Aditi hugged Rekha

In another clip, Aditi was seen hugging Rekha from behind. Looking at the camera, Rekha gestured that Aditi and Siddharth are a couple. For the event, Aditi wore a green and golden sharara. Siddharth was seen in a white kurta pyjama and a beige jacket. Rekha wore a white and golden saree.

Fans react to Siddharth's gesture

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Such a sweet gesture." A comment read, "He is a man of a culture." A person wrote, "He seems very kind and nice." "How very cute, that was so humble," said an Instagram user.

Sonakshi, Zaheer's wedding reception

For her special evening, Sonakshi Sinha wore a red silk saree, complemented by a choker-style necklace and jasmine-adorned bun. The reception was attended by Salman Khan, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Saira Banu, among others.

About Sonakshi and Zaheer

Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal dated for seven years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. On Instagram, Sonakshi expressed her joy in a heartfelt post on Sunday.

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer23.06.2024," Sonakshi wrote announcing her marriage to Zaheer.