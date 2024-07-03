Shatrughan Sinha discharged from hospital, reveals if he 'fell from his favourite sofa’ or had surgery

What Shatrughan Sinha said

“(It was) just my annual routine full-body check-up. I recommend it for everyone over 60. I've been travelling for my election campaign non-stop for three months. Then right after my daughter got married. I am no longer that hot-blooded energy-driven young man who could do 3 shifts a day and still have the energy to party all night. I need to slow down,” said Shatrughan.

On rumours that he underwent a surgery, Shatrughan clarified, “I even read that I had a minor surgery in the hospital. Surgery ko… Khamosh! Arey bhai mujhe surgery hui aur mujhe khud ko nahi maloom? (I underwent surgery and even I don't know about that?)." Shatrughan added that the Mumbai entertainment media is so ‘starved’ for news that they'd put out anything.

What's Shatrughan upto?

Shatrughan Sinha recently contested and won the Lok Sabha Elections from the constituency of Asansol, West Bengal under the ticket of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress Party. He then attended his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with fellow actor Zahir Iqbal. While he was present with his wife Poonam Sinha and son Kussh Sinha, his other son Luv Sinha was conspicuously absent.

After a couple of days of silence, Luv recently took to X and posted, “The reasons are very clear as to why I didn’t attend, and would not associate with some people no matter what." He also shared a report by The Telegraph that reported suspicious activities by Zahir's father Iqbal Ratansi. However, hours later, Luv clarfiied, “The quote that is being incorrectly attributed to me is not my statement, and was written in an article by a senior journalist. The matter is now closed, and I will not be commenting on it any further.”

Shatrughan, who happily attended Sonakshi's wedding, said she and Zahir are “made for each other.” In the interview, he added that he's happy because Sonakshi is, and has nothing to say to the naysayers who don't approve of her marriage with Zahir.