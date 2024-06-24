Inside Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception with huge cake, kisses for Kajol and more. Watch

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal hosted a grand reception in Mumbai on June 23 after getting married earlier on the same day. The happy couple posed in front of the paparazzi first, and were seen dancing with the guests. Several pictures and videos from inside the reception showed glimpses of the couple having a blast with a medley of Bollywood songs, many even from films from Sonakshi's career, including Tere Mast Mast Do Nain. (Also read: Salman Khan, Kajol, Rekha, Tabu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anil Kapoor attend Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal held a private reception at Bastian in Dadar.

Sonakshi and Zaheer cut a huge cake

Videos from the reception of Sonakshi and Zaheer have now surfaced on paparazzi pages. In one of the videos, a huge wedding cake with floral design can be seen. Sonakshi and Zaheer are seen singing Tere Mast Mast Do Nain in front of the cake and having a gala time. The white cake featured beautiful floral design, and also had the initials of both their names on it, with ‘ZS’ written on the base.

Sonakshi and Kajol share a hug

Kajol had a blast dancing with Sonakshi and Zaheer at the wedding. She was seen clicking a video on her phone, which she also posted on her Instagram account. A video also saw Sonakshi giving a kiss on Kajol's cheek and hugging her on the dance floor.

Honey Singh's performance

A second video from the reception showed a glimpse of the energetic performance from Honey Singh. As the singer performed to the track, Angrezi Beat, both Sonakshi and Zaheer danced gleefully on the floor, with family, friends and relatives joining in.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dance together

A second video from the reception also showed the newly married couple dancing to Chhaiya Chhaiya. Zaheer was seen in a white sherwani as he faced Sonakshi and matched her steps to the tunes.

The wedding reception was attended by a host of Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Rekha, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Raveena Tandon.

Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal got married on Sunday in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of close friends and family members. Both of them opted for matching ivory clothes, and the couple looked happy as they hugged each other, with Zaheer even kissing Sonakshi’s hand in a sweet moment. Before the celebrations on Sunday, the couple hosted an indoor party for friends and family on June 20 and a mehendi ceremony on June 21.