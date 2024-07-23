Zaheer Iqbal's mother says Sonakshi Sinha is her daughter now: ‘You have given us so much love and respect’

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at her residence in Mumbai. Their intimate civil marriage ceremony was followed by a star-studded reception. In a new interview with Galatta India, the couple got a surprise when an audio clip of Zaheer Iqbal's parents talking about Sonakshi and Zaheer was played. Also read: Zaheer Iqbal reveals he 'wanted to elope' with Sonakshi Sinha A picture of Zaheer Iqbal's family with Sonakshi Sinha before their wedding. (File Photo)

‘I cannot think of anyone better for Zaheer’

Zaheer's mother said, "Hey Sona (Sonakshi)! Just wanted to tell you how happy and blessed we are to have you as our daughter now. Seeing you and Zaheer so happy together makes us feel that you are truly meant to be. You have a heart of 'asli sona (real gold)' only. You have given us so much love and respect; and I cannot think of anyone better for Zaheer." His father added, “God bless both of you all, love you, take care, be happy always.”

Zaheer-Sonakshi thought of a foreign wedding

In the same interview, when asked if a small wedding was always the plan, Zaheer Iqbal said, "I wanted to elope.... just bounce to the country and go somewhere, get married, and come back; but I got to know that wedding is not valid in India... like you can't go to Las Vegas and get married, it is not allowed." Sonakshi added, "So that plan was cancelled; and I always wanted a very intimate wedding. And he (Zaheer) is okay as long as his most important people are there, which is our friends and family that were present at the signing."

Shatrughan's reaction to Zaheer-Sonakshi marriage

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who married on June 23, hosted a grand reception at the Mumbai restaurant, Bastian, the same day. It had everyone from filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to actor Kajol in attendance.

In a recent joint interview with ETimes, the actors, who worked together in the 2022 film Double XL, admitted when they told her father Shatrughan Sinha about their relationship, they were ‘nervous’.

Zaheer Iqbal said, "I went over to their house, and I was nervous because until that moment, I had never had a one-on-one chat with him (Shatrughan Sinha). The moment we started talking, we began discussing a million things and we became like friends. Of course, I also told him that I wanted to ask her (Sonakshi Sinha) to marry me. I know he’s got this image of being intimidating, but he’s so genuine, chilled out and he is the sweetest person I’ve met in a long time." Sonakshi Sinha added, "When I told my father about us, even I was very nervous. I didn’t know how he would react. I was trying to play it really cool..."