Inspired by Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's latest holiday? Top must-visit places in Philippines

Newly-married Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal celebrated the one-month anniversary of their marriage in Philippines. Her special holiday was marked with ‘recovery,' a much-needed break for both of them. The actor took to Instagram to share her special moment with her beau in Philippines. Let Sonakshi Sinha's wedding holiday be the travel inspo for you.

Philippines is an underrated tropical paradise with beautiful white sand beaches and picturesque sunsets. It’s an overlooked travel destination in Southeast Asia with tourists mostly opting for Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, or Singapore. However, Philippines has an entire world of unforgettable travel experiences waiting to be uncovered. Philippines offers a diverse experience for every kind of traveler, from cultural enthusiasts wrapped up in the historic charm of Manila to nature lovers revelling in the beauty of the rich biodiversity in Palwan. Whether you're seeking adventure, relaxation, or cultural exploration, Philippines always offers something extraordinary. Here are some top places to explore in Philippines.

Intramuros

Step into Filipino history within the walls of Intramuros.(Unsplash)

Located in the oldest district of Manila, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is also referred to as ‘the walled city’. With robust fortification, it served as the epicentre for the Spanish colonial power. It has well-preserved museums like the Archdiocesan Museum of Manila, Casa Manila, Museo de Intramuros, and the Silahis Center that offer a glimpse of Manila’s history. Fort Santiago, Manila Cathedral, and San Agustin Church are the crown jewels of Intramuros, a must-visit.

El Nido

El Nido's beauty is postcard-worthy. (Pexels)

El Nido in Palawan is breathtaking with its turquoise waters, hidden lagoons, limestone cliffs, coral reefs, and gorgeous white sand. Tropical fantasies come true in El Nido as tourists kayak through the stunning lagoons. Explore the vibrant underworld marine life by scuba diving. With lush forests around, tourists hike and explore the flora and fauna.

Puerto-Princesa Subterranean River National Park

The underground river boat ride is a thrilling experience.(Unsplash)

Located in Palwan, this natural marvel is another UNESCO World Heritage Site. Referred to as the Puerto Princesa Underground River, this 8.2 kilometer-long subterranean river is renowned for its gorgeous cave formations, including stunning stalagmites and stalactites embedded in its walls. It stands out as one of the most breathtaking caves in the Philippines. The waters surrounding the caves appear vibrant green due to the reflection of the lush greenery around them. Underground river exploration in boats is available for tourists to watch the marvelous ecosystem inside the caves.

Chocolate hills

Climbing one of the hills offers a fantastic panoramic view of the landscape. (Unsplash)

As the name suggests, the hills oddly bear a chocolate-like resemblance. During the dry season, the grass on the hills turns brownish, making the hills look brown as well. They are brown-coloured due to the colour of the grass covering them. The hills have a unique shape, uniform in shape with a smooth conical top. These hills attract tourists to see this bizarre natural phenomenon. Located in Bohol, the hills jut out of the thick forest, making the panoramic view astonishing.

Vigan

Vigan is a well-preserved Spanish city. (Unsplash)

Vigan in Philippines boasts a well-preserved city from the Spanish colonial era. The culture is a fusion of Hispanic and Filipino elements- both in food and architecture. The city is unique for its cobblestone streets and the grid-like layout of the cityscape. It is a true gem for tourists who are interested in exploring the past.

