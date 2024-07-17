Top natural phenomena that are a must for your travel bucket list.

The world is brimming with natural marvels, breathtaking and almost otherworldly. Like an enigma, nature keeps surprising with mind-boggling phenomena. The profound beauty of these places reflects the mystery of planet earth. Watching on screen is nothing compared to witnessing and feeling these surreal spectacles firsthand. These natural phenomena are a must for your travel bucket list. Exploring these natural wonders enriches the understanding of the natural world. They instill a sense of gratitude, towards our planet and the minuscule moment we have on it, inspiring us to enjoy every moment. Here are the natural phenomena that will take your breath away. When you explore the marvelous phenomena around the world, you'll realise nature's quite an artist.

Aurora Borealis, Norway

Northern lights are visible from all the Scandinavian countries. (Pexels)

Also known as the 'Northern Lights,' this atmospheric phenomenon unleashes beautiful streaks of green, and purple light that dance in the night sky. The streaks illuminate the sky, putting the viewers in a hypnotic trance of awe and reverence for the earth. Caused by earth’s magnetic field colliding with the sun’s particles, it’s nature’s own light show. The Northern Lights can be best viewed from Tromso, Norway.

Bioluminescent Beach, Maldives

Due to the presence of a particular type of plankton, these beaches glow at night.

Maldives have some of the best beaches with white sand and blue waters. The beauty makes you a sea person forever. At night, the sea transcends into mystical realms. Stars descend the shores to bejewel the glowing beaches with fairy dust. The shores of the beaches start to glow, like blue fireflies in the water. The glow is due to a natural phenomenon called bioluminescence, a light emitted from phytoplankton. The waves wash them and they bob on the surface. The best place to see this natural phenomenon is Sea of Stars Beach on the Raa Atoll in the Maldives.

Rainbow Mountain, Peru

Rainbow Mountain in Peru looks pretty with all the colourful rocks. (Pexels)

The world’s a big canvas with nature’s brilliant strokes on it. Rainbow Mountain in Peru, also known as Vinicunca, was recently discovered in 2013 after the ice melted away. This mountain seems straight out of a candy land. The mountain looks painted with vivid purple, blue, green, and yellow rocks; proving worthy of its name. It’s a result of layers of mineral deposits over time. It’s best viewed from the Cusco region in Peru.

Diamond Beach, Iceland

The sharp contrast of the black sand with the sculpted chunks of ice make Diamond Beach even more unreal.(Pexels)

When you visit Diamond Beach, you won’t feel like you are on Earth anymore. You will feel like you are on a different planet altogether. It boasts black sand with chunks of ice that glisten like diamonds, washed ashore from the Breiðamerkurjökull Glacier. The ice blocs create the illusion of diamonds with their pristine shape. This magical landscape is the stuff of dreams. The beach is located on the south coast of Iceland.

Waitomo Glow Caves, New Zealand

The glowing caves look like starry night.(Google Image)

Waitomo Glow Caves are located in New Zealand. The walls and ceilings of the caves are lit up by thousands of glowworms. This galaxy of tiny lights is a mesmerising sight to behold. Take a boat ride to reach these caves.

So what are you waiting for? Make sure at least once in your lifetime, you get to marvel at these natural wonders.

