Top animal migrations you need to experience in person

Life on Earth has an insatiable wanderlust spirit. From creeper plants sluggishly exploring new lands with their vines to humans diligently curating their dream getaways on Pinterest boards, even animals traverse great distances for suitable climates, better pastures, or ideal breeding grounds. Witnessing mass migrations, with herds and flocks moving in sync towards a destination, is breathtaking. These migrations happen during particular seasons or mating periods, or to seek better living conditions. You must add these animal migrations to your travel checklist, for it’s a guaranteed sensory experience. Animals of different species, all across the ecosystems, migrate in large herds.

ALSO READ: Top 5 cultural festivals around the world you need to visit for a wholesome travel experience

The Great African migration

Great African migration is the biggest migration ever, of such a large scale. (Google Image)

One of the biggest animal migrations, the extraordinary magnitude of this event is astonishing. It’s a heart-thumping experience to feel the thunderous hooves of over 1 million wildebeests, 400,000 zebras, and 300,000 gazelles galloping across the vast stretch of the savanna. The enormous herds are widely photographed. The migration timing depends on the rain and occurs mostly year-round but peaks in July. Depending on the season, the migration takes place between Tanzania's Serengeti National Park and Kenya's Masai Mara National Reserve.

Monarch butterfly migration

Monarch butterflies travel to warm climates during breeding season.(Pixabay)

Millions of Monarch butterflies take to the sky and embark on a 3,000-mile journey from the frigid northeastern regions of the United States and Canada towards the warmer areas of Mexico’s Central Highlands to breed. The delicate creatures start their southern migration in September and October to escape the harsh winter. The swarm of butterflies can be seen in various wildlife sanctuaries and groves in California. The Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve in Mexico also offers a firsthand experience of this breathtaking phenomenon.

ALSO READ: Top natural phenomena that are a must for your travel bucket list

Sea turtle hatchlings

Sea turtles must brave predators like crabs and seagulls and reach the ocean safely. (Pexels)

Get ready to swoon over little turtles and cheer them on as the hatchlings race towards the sea. With nests on the land, female turtles lay their eggs near the beaches. It’s an impossibly adorable sight to watch the miracle of life as the eggs crack, and the newly hatched turtles waddle towards the safety of the waves. Florida beaches are the best places to spot these cute turtles.

Red crab migration

Australia's Christmas Island becomes crimson with crabs crawling all over the beach.

Australia’s Christmas Island beach turns red as thousands of red crabs march to the sea to lay their eggs. This annual breeding event takes place during the wet season, generally between November and December. These crabs look like a red tide against the blue of the sea, a stunning view. It makes one ponder in awe about nature’s workings.

Humpback whale migration

Humpback whales have the longest migration. (Unsplash)

Whales are gigantic and regal creatures, and it’s even more thrilling to watch an entire herd of whales moving together. Following food sources, they undertake long journeys spanning thousands of miles. It’s truly a captivating display of nature’s power. All year round, the whales are visible in different locations like Hawaii and Alaska.

ALSO READ: No more room for tourists in Santorini: Tourism boom in Greek islands threaten vineyards and local livelihoods