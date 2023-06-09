Mercedes-Benz launches G400d in India, prices begin at ₹2.55 crore
The SUV will be offered in 2 variants – the Adventure Edition and AMG Line trims.
Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched the G400d in India, introducing the model in 2 variants. Of these, the Adventure Edition variant is configured specifically for the Indian market, while the AMG Line trim is for those looking for a top-end performance SUV from the German auto giant.
“We've launched the G400d in 2 distinct lifestyle and adventure avatars, adding to the appeal of this iconic vehicle,” Lance Bennett, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India, told HT Auto.
G400d: Price
The car has a price tag of ₹2.55 crore (ex-showroom); the manufacturer has already opened bookings for the SUV. The deliveries, on the other hand, will commence from Q4 of the year.
G400d: Powertrain
A 3.0-litre diesel engine, called ‘OM656’, powers the G400d. The engine generates maximum power output and torque of 325 bhp and 700 Nm respectively. A ‘G mode’, on the other hand, adapts the steering wheel, damping, and acceleration inputs.
G400d: Features
The Adventure Edition comes with features such as a roof rack, rear removable ladder, 18-inch alloy wheels (with silver finish), an exterior package and spare wheel holder, Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel, logo projector on outside rear-view mirror (ORVM) etc.
The AMG Line, meanwhile, is equipped with features such as 20-inch alloy wheels, Burmester sound system, sliding sunroof, widescreen cockpit, 64-colour ambient lights, and more.