Mercedes-Benz launches G400d in India, prices begin at 2.55 crore

Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched the G400d in India, introducing the model in 2 variants. Of these, the Adventure Edition variant is configured specifically for the Indian market, while the AMG Line trim is for those looking for a top-end performance SUV from the German auto giant. Mercedes-Benz G400d (Image courtesy: Mercedes-Benz India)

“We've launched the G400d in 2 distinct lifestyle and adventure avatars, adding to the appeal of this iconic vehicle,” Lance Bennett, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India, told HT Auto.

G400d: Price

The car has a price tag of ₹2.55 crore (ex-showroom); the manufacturer has already opened bookings for the SUV. The deliveries, on the other hand, will commence from Q4 of the year.

G400d: Powertrain

A 3.0-litre diesel engine, called ‘OM656’, powers the G400d. The engine generates maximum power output and torque of 325 bhp and 700 Nm respectively. A ‘G mode’, on the other hand, adapts the steering wheel, damping, and acceleration inputs.

G400d: Features

The Adventure Edition comes with features such as a roof rack, rear removable ladder, 18-inch alloy wheels (with silver finish), an exterior package and spare wheel holder, Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel, logo projector on outside rear-view mirror (ORVM) etc.

The AMG Line, meanwhile, is equipped with features such as 20-inch alloy wheels, Burmester sound system, sliding sunroof, widescreen cockpit, 64-colour ambient lights, and more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail