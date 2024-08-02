Proud dad Aamir Khan poses with both his sons Junaid Khan and Azad Khan. Watch

Two years ago, around the time of the release of his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan confessed that he regrets spending most of his life working instead of spending time with family. He resolved things would be different, and it seems like the actor is balancing work with life commendably. (Also Read: Aamir Khan hosts success bash to celebrate the success of Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey’s Maharaj) Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan, and Azad Khan clicked posing together at an event

Aamir clicked with his sons

This year, Aamir has been busy with not only work, but also on the personal front. Earlier this year, he hosted a grand week-long wedding festivities for daughter Ira Khan across Mumbai and Rajasthan. He recently threw a success bash for his son Junaid Khan's acting debut, Maharaj, with his family and the film's cast and director.

Now, on Thursday evening, the actor was clicked exiting from an event with both his sons – Junaid from first wife Reena Dutta and Azad Khan – from second wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao. A paparazzo handle shared a video on Instagram in which Aamir, wearing a grey T-shirt and track pants, is smiling, with both his sons standing on each side. Junaid also smiled along, wearing a black shirt and blue denims. As they sat in their black SUV, Azad and Junaid sat side by side when the former let out a mischievous laugh that was caught on camera.

Aamir's recent confession about Junaid's debut

Earlier this week, Aamir said he was "stressed" ahead of the release of Junaid's debut film and wondered whether people will like his work or not. "I am happy that Junaid has really worked hard for himself. He has never accepted any help from me in any way ever. I am happy and proud that he has made it on his own terms, in his own way. I can see that Raj is doing the same thing. It is time to take your first step and you have and it is wonderful," Aamir said at an event.

Aamir will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, slated to release in cinemas this Christmas. Genelia D'Souza is also a part of the film. Meanwhile, Junaid will soon make his directorial debut with Ek Din, a film opposite Sai Pallavi, produced by his father's banner Aamir Khan Productions. He's also working on a romantic comedy opposite Khushi Kapoor.