Aamir Khan hosts success bash to celebrate the success of Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey’s Maharaj

Actor Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, debuted in June with Siddharth P Malhotra’s Netflix film Maharaj. Junaid’s parents, Aamir and Reena Dutta, threw him and the film’s team a bash in Mumbai to celebrate the film’s success. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor swears by Aamir Khan's advice on work-life balance: ‘He was in tears…’) Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta and Junaid Khan with Siddharth P Malhotra, Shalini Pandey and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Aamir throws a bash for Junaid

Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan, Shalini Pandey, Siddharth Malhotra and Jaideep Ahlawat all smiles.

Junaid’s debut performance was praised by the critics and audiences alike and his father, Aamir, threw a success bash for the entire team of Maharaj on Wednesday. Clad in all-white, Aamir also posed for paparazzo while receiving his mother. Actor Imran Khan and his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, also attended the bash. Also present at the party were Junaid’s co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey apart from director Siddharth.

Aamir Khan with Siddharth P Malhotra at the success bash.

Sharing pictures from the bash, including one with Aamir, the director wrote, “Always a fan for life…loved him then love him now and forever #aamirkhan.” He also thanked the audience for all the love, as according to Variety, Maharaj ranks in the top 10 Netflix films with 152.3 million minutes watched just between July 19-25.

About Maharaj

Maharaj is based on a real-life case with Junaid playing a journalist and social reformer called Karsandas Mulji. He exposes a religious leader, the titular Maharaj played by Jaideep, for immoral behaviour and sexual exploitation of his female devotees. The film is inspired by Saurabh Shah’s book. It is set in 1800s Bombay and also starred Sharvari.

Talking to ANI, Junaid spoke about Aamir’s feedback to Maharaj and said, “He normally lets us do what we want to do unless we ask for something very specific; then he gives advice. But he liked the film. He saw the film a few months ago and he quite liked it.”

Upcoming work

Junaid will soon direct and star in Ek Din with Sai Pallavi as his co-star. The film will be produced by Aamir and was shot in Japan. He is also reportedly working on a romantic comedy with Khushi Kapoor.