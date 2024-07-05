Imran Khan, Genelia D'Souza and gang sing Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na as film turns 16. Watch

It's 16 years since the release of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa, the 2008 cult romantic comedy which marked the directorial debut of Abbas Tyrewala and the acting debut of Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan. On the occasion, the cast reunited via a video to sing the song Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na from Manmohan Desai's 1973 romantic movie Aa Gale Lag Jaa, which they also keep going back to in their film. (Also Read – Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na turns 15: In Abbas Tyrewala's Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza rom-com, fight meets flight) Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na cast reunite

The reunion

On Thursday, the official social media handles of Aamir Khan Productions, which produced the film, shared a special video with the caption, “16 years and we are still singing this song for everyone we love (red heart emoji).” In the video, the primary cast of the film is seen singing the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa song. It seems like they've all sung the song separately in different spaces, which has then been put together as a coherent whole.

Imran aka Jai takes the lead, lying down on a beach and wearing a white t-shirt and a red-and-blue shirt over it. Aditi aka Genelia D'Souza follows. She's wearing an olive green jacket over a black top, with silver hoops and her hair tied behind her head. Meghna aka Manjari Fadnis comes in next, sitting in her room and donning a yellow dress. One has seen the three actors regularly since the film's release, but the other three members of the gang popping up make for the real surprise.

The surprises

Jiggy aka Nirav Mehta is also seen singing, sporting a completely new look with an olive green shirt, a white hat, and long locks, and with palm trees in the background. Bombs aka Alishka Varde also looks completely different, wearing a grey sleeveless top with matching earrings and nose pins. The biggest surprise is Rotlu aka Karan Makhija, appearing in a maroon T-shirt and sporting a bald head. Sugandha Mishra also pops in, wearing a blue top.

Once the gang stops singing the song, CSF inspector (Murli Sharma) shows up and says with a smile, “Agli baar ye gaana gaaya na toh goli maar doonga” (I'll shoot you the next time you sing this song). This was his memorable dialogue to Imran's Jai in the film's climax at the airport when he sings the same song to propose to Genelia's Aditi.