Aamir Khan Productions ‘proudly launch’ Imran Khan, but it's not what you think. Watch

Imran Khan has been teasing with a comeback for months now. The actor has been giving interviews and posting throwback trivia on Instagram more actively. Now, his uncle Aamir Khan's production house has shared a video which says they “proudly launch” Imran Khan. But wait, there's more to it. (Also Read – Imran Khan finally opens up about the reason why he separated from Avantika: ‘I was dealing with all of this baggage…’) Imran Khan made his acting debut with Aamir Khan Productions' Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa.

Relaunching Imran Khan?

The video starts with the text “PVR and Aamir Khan Productions proudly launch…” Imran is seen standing at the centre of the frame, bare-chested, with his back to the camera. However, soon, Genelia D'Souza pops up and pokes Imran until he steps away and reveals his muscular frame to be a cardboard cutout. He then starts chasing Genelia all around the set, before we're reintroduced to the memorable title track of their 2008 cult romantic comedy Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. As it turns out, the video was a throwback, Imran's introduction ahead of the release of his debut film. Aamir Khan Productions captioned the post, “Hai muscular (wrong emoji) Hai popular (correct emoji),” referring to lyrics from the film's popular song, Pappu Can't Dance Saala.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Fans gets nostalgic

The throwback video first made fans excited about Imran's comeback, before they realised the timeline. Some of them went down the nostalgia lane. A fan commented, “Good old vibes are back (heart eyes and ok hand emojis).” Another wrote, “Thank you for resharing this. This felt like a time capsule (red heart emoji)." "Bro gave us a shock," read a third comment.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was also the directorial debut of Abbas Tyrewala. It also marked the acting debut of Pratik Gandhi. The film also starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, Paresh Rawal, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan among others.

Meanwhile, Aamir's elder son Junaid Khan will make his acting debut with Siddharth P Malhotra's period legal drama Maharaj on June 14 on Netflix India. Aamir Khan Productions recently released the critically acclaimed film Laapataa Ladies, directed by Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao.