Junaid Khan doesn't think dad Aamir Khan is the best actor in the family, chooses step-mom Kiran Rao instead

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Junaid also revealed that he had auditioned for Laal Singh Chadha.

It’s all in the family

Talking about his journey in the industry, Junaid said, “I have auditioned for many films. Maybe around 7-8 films.”

He was also asked about how Laapataa Ladies director Kiran liked the film, to which Junaid revealed that she really liked his debut project. He went on to praise Kiran’s acting skills.

“Actually, Kiran is also probably the best actor in the family,” he said. When asked about Aamir, Junaid didn’t change his answer, and noted, “No no, Kiran is definitely the best actor in the family”.

Junaid then recalled an incident when Kiran played his mother when he auditioned for Laal Singh Chadha. He said he has “actually worked with her on the test for Laal Singh Chadha”. In the audition, she was playing his mother, and shares that since he has worked with her as an actor, he can say that she is the best actor in the family with full confidence.

The host also questioned if Aamir is aware about it, to which he shared, “I am sure he knows. Whether he is going to admit to himself is not something I have discussed with him but she is definitely the best actor in the family.”

More about Junaid

Junaid is the son of Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Reena separated in 2002. Aamir then married Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple divorced in 2021.

Junaid marked his acting debut in Bollywood with the Netflix release, Maharaj. The film features Junaid as reformer and journalist Karsandas Mulji, and also stars Sharvari, Shalini Pandey and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film received praise for its acting and screenplay.

Now, Junaid is gearing up for his next project with actor Khushi Kapoor, which will be directed by Advait Chandan. Touted as a romantic comedy, it is an adaptation of the hit Tamil film Love Today.