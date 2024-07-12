Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots gets a shoutout from The Academy, fans say the film deserves an Oscar

Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots enjoys a huge fan base. Now, even The Academy recognizes it! On Thursday, the official Instagram page of The Academy posted a clip from the 2009 release starring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan. (Also read: Deepika Padukone dancing to Deewani Mastani gets featured on Oscars' official Instagram handle; Ranveer Singh reacts) R Madhavan, Aamir Khan and Sharman Joshi in a still from 3 Idiots.

3 Idiots gets noted by The Academy

The Academy posted a hilarious scene that takes place in the exam hall when Aamir Khan's Rancho, Sharman Joshi's Raju and R Madhavan's Farhan rush to write their exam papers half an hour late. They keep on writing even when the time is up for the exam, much to the disgust of the invigilator. He then says that neither of their papers would be accepted as they were late. But Rancho takes his answer sheet, along with Farhan and Raju's, and mixes them with the hundreds of other answer sheets and runs away!

The Academy shared the clip and wrote in the caption, “Rancho's presence of mind was at 100% here.”

Fan reactions

Fans reacted to the surprise shoutout to their favourite film and added to the comments. One commented, “To be honest this movie deserves oscar much better than Hollywood movies.” A second fan said, “The whole movie is awesome!” A comment read, “Still in love with Farhan's late realization.” “Amazing to see the academy appreciating this film,” read another comment.

Adapted loosely from Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone, 3 Idiots follows the friendship of three students at an Indian engineering college and revolves around the social pressures they face in the education system. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Boman Irani. Produced under the banner Vinod Chopra Films, it is one of the highest grossing Indian films of all time, and has even won 3 National Awards.