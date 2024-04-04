Deepika Padukone dancing to Deewani Mastani gets featured on Oscars' official Instagram handle; Ranveer Singh reacts
Ranveer Singh is super proud after The Academy's official Instagram handle shared a clip from Deepika Padukone's Bajirao Mastani song Deewani Mastani.
Deepika Padukone fans were overjoyed as The Academy paid a tribute to her song Deewani Mastani. On Thursday, The Academy's official Instagram handle shared the clip of the actor dancing to the song from her 2015 film Bajirao Mastani. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Deewani Mastani is from filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial, also featuring Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. Also read: Deepika Padukone shows how she got ready for Oscars in behind-the-scenes video from big day. Watch
Sharing the clip of Deepika, the Oscars' official page wrote in the caption, “Deepika Padukone performing Deewani Mastani (sung by Shreya Ghoshal) from the movie Bajirao Mastani. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.”
Reactions to Deepika's Deewani Mastani tribute
Leading the reactions to the clip is none other than Deepika's husband and co-star, actor Ranveer Singh. He commented, "Mesmeric!" A fan wrote, "The beauty of Deepika in this song, I don't think any other actress would be able to pull this off like her, this will go down as one of the greatest of all time in Hindi cinema!!"
A second commented, "Now The Academy is finally giving the recognition that Bollywood deserves." A third wrote, "Thank you for recognising the most beautifully shot song of all time."
Deepika at Oscars 2023
Last year in March, Deepika introduced the performance of Oscar-winning RRR song Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, made history by becoming the first ever Telugu song to not only be performed and nominated, but also win at the Oscars.
While introducing the act, Deepika said, “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem."
She added, "In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger. It’s got millions of views on YouTube and Tiktok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world, and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar.”
Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.