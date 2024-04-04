Deepika Padukone dancing to Deewani Mastani gets featured on Oscars' official Instagram handle; Ranveer Singh reacts

Sharing the clip of Deepika, the Oscars' official page wrote in the caption, “Deepika Padukone performing Deewani Mastani (sung by Shreya Ghoshal) from the movie Bajirao Mastani. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Reactions to Deepika's Deewani Mastani tribute

Leading the reactions to the clip is none other than Deepika's husband and co-star, actor Ranveer Singh. He commented, "Mesmeric!" A fan wrote, "The beauty of Deepika in this song, I don't think any other actress would be able to pull this off like her, this will go down as one of the greatest of all time in Hindi cinema!!"

A second commented, "Now The Academy is finally giving the recognition that Bollywood deserves." A third wrote, "Thank you for recognising the most beautifully shot song of all time."

Deepika at Oscars 2023

Last year in March, Deepika introduced the performance of Oscar-winning RRR song Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, made history by becoming the first ever Telugu song to not only be performed and nominated, but also win at the Oscars.

While introducing the act, Deepika said, “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem."

She added, "In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger. It’s got millions of views on YouTube and Tiktok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world, and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place