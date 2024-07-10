Junaid Khan reacts to Aamir Khan's remark that he refuses to get a car: ‘Papa makes a big deal out of small things’

What Junaid said

In the interview, Junaid said: "I think Papa makes a big deal out of small things. I just travel the most efficient way of traveling. I often take rickshaws in Mumbai because it is easier to get around and not worry about parking.”

In the same interview, Junaid said, “I am trying to find my own voice. My family is very supportive. There is no real pressure from them. So yeah, I am doing my own thing and building my own relationship with people in the industry. Hopefully after this film, the relationship with the audience also grows. So yeah, one step at a time.”

Junaid had an unconventional debut with Maharaj - a film that is based on the Maharaj libel case exploring the dark underbelly of sexual exploitation in certain spiritual groups. Talking to PTI, the debutant said, “I don't know about it being an unconventional (debut) because YRF is a big banner and Sid sir (director Siddharth Malhotra) wanted me (in the film). The story is inherently very dramatic.”

More details

The film features Junaid as reformer and journalist Karsandas Mulji, and also stars Sharvari, Shalini Pandey and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film received praise for its acting and screenplay.

Junaid is gearing up for his next project with actor Khushi Kapoor, which will be directed by Advait Chandan. Touted as a romantic comedy, it is an adaptation of the hit Tamil film Love Today.