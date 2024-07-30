What's different about Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan? Karisma Kapoor reveals

Karisma on working with the Khans

In the interview, Karisma said, “We have all literally grown up together. I think they are all very special and very different from each other. Their working styles are very different; that’s what is unique about them.”

The actor then went on to specify their individual qualities, and said, “Salman (Khan) is more masti and fun, but in the shot, he’s very serious. Shah Rukh Khan is extremely hardworking and a very giving actor. He will really sit with you and do your lines, which is such a great quality, and then, of course, Aamir (Khan) is such a perfectionist. Working with them, I also got to learn a lot. That’s why I like to observe actors, and I literally observed them and took their best quality.”

More details

Karisma started her Bollywood career with Prem Qaidi in 1991. After that, she starred in several blockbusters like Raja Hindustani, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Dil To Pagal Hai, and Zubeidaa. She won a National Award for Best Supporting Actress for Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

She was last seen in Homi Adajania's Netflix India whodunit Murder Mubarak. Karisma will next star in Abhinay Deo's thriller show Brown, which will release on ZEE5. She is currently hosting the TV show India's Best Dancer 4.