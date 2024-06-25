Karisma Kapoor feeds milk to Jeh in new unseen pic shared by Kareena Kapoor on her birthday
Karisma Kapoor turns 50 today. Her sister Kareena Kapoor wished her ‘hero’ a happy birthday through a Reel packed with unseen photos featuring their family.
Karisma Kapoor turns 50 today. Her younger sister and fellow actor Kareena Kapoor wished her on the occasion with an Instagram Reel full of unseen pictures, featuring their family members. (Also Read – 5 most memorable Karisma Kapoor roles on her 50th birthday: Raja Hindustani to Zubeidaa)
Kareena's wish for Karisma
Kareena took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared the Reel with the caption, “Happy birthday to my ultimate HERO (red heart emojis). 50 is the new 30 gurllll (fire emojis). Big breakfasts, lots of coffee and aperols, chic bags, long conversations with me, laughter and dancing, chinese food, and all the time with your two babies forever… That’s what I wish for you… #LoloKaBirthday.”
Karisma took to the comment section and wrote, “Awww (red heart emoji) love you mostestttt (hug emoji).” She left another comment, “Bobe my (world emoji) (red heart emojis).”
Karisma's unseen pictures
In the photos that are part of the Reel, there are several of Karisma posing solo. Then there are a few pictures of her and Kareena striking a pose together. There are also family portraits, of Kareena and Karisma with their parents, actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. Kareena also included a couple of pictures of Karisma with her sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. She's seen taking Jeh for a walk in a picture, while she feeds him milk from the bottle in another adorable photo.
Karisma started her Bollywood career with Prem Qaidi in 1991. Subsequently, she starred in several blockbusters like Raja Hindustani, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Dil To Pagal Hai, and Zubeidaa. She was last seen in Homi Adajania's Netflix India whodunit Murder Mubarak. Karisma will next star in Abhinay Deo's thriller show Brown, which will release on ZEE5 this year, also starring Soni Razdan and Helen.
Meanwhile, Kareena was last seen in Rajesh A Krishnan's hit heist comedy Crew. She'll next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, slated for a release this Diwali. She will also star in Hansal Mehta's police procedural Buckingham Murders and Meghna Gulzar's hard-hitting next alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.