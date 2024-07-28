Ranbir Kapoor swears by Aamir Khan's advice on work-life balance: ‘He was in tears…’

What Ranbir said

“I met him (Aamir) two years back… he was in tears, I asked him what happened, and he’s like, ‘I have spent 30 years of my life and the only relationship I’ve had is with my audience, I don’t have a relationship with my children, I don’t have a relationship with my mother, with his ex-wife (Kiran Rao), she was his wife then,” said Ranbir.

“That’s what this profession takes. You have to give it all. So the endeavour is also to kind of balance your reel life with your real life and not get swayed by this ambition. I don’t want to get swayed by ambition,” he added. Ranbir has been taking time out from the shooting of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana adaptation to spend time with wife Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha Kapoor.

Aamir on work-life balance

Last year, on an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, Aamir had told host Karan Johar, "A year ago, I went through a lot of introspection. I felt I did not nurture my relationships like my work. I realised that I’ve not spent so much time with Ira (daughter) and Junaid (son) since they were children. Now, in the last months, I’m a changed person. I connect more with my family, my children, Kiran’s parents, Reena’s (ex wife) parents, my mother, sister and brother. I would have liked to spend much more time with them at the cost of my work. But at that time, I was just so passionately following what I was doing.”

Aamir's son Junaid Khan recently made his Bollywood debut with Maharaj. His daughter Ira Khan got married earlier this year. Aamir will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par.