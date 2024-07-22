Kiran Rao says her parents asked her if she's friends with Aamir Khan, why not stay married

Kiran Rao's equation with ex-husband and colleague Aamir Khan intrigues many. While they split up in 2021 after 16 years of marriage, they continue to co-parent their son, Azad. They also work together as Aamir recently co-produced Kiran's directorial Laapataa Ladies. In fact, they continue to be friends, or even family, as Kiran attended the wedding of Aamir's daughter Ira Khan earlier this year. Those intrigued about their equation include Kiran's own parents. (Also Read: Junaid Khan doesn't think dad Aamir Khan is the best actor in the family, chooses step-mom Kiran Rao instead) Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao co-parent a son, Azad

Kiran's parents asked her why she doesn't remain married

In an interview with Faye D'Souza, when the journalist asked Kiran if she often faces the questions of why she divorced Aamir if the two continue to be friends, Kiran said even her parents ask her the same question. “I suppose I was very keen to having my space to myself and feeling independent again. We have a strong equation as co-parents, as family really, to survive the divorce. I'd be able to have individual time to myself with the comfort of knowing that Azad's dad is also my friend, is also family. It took me a while to get there mentally, emotionally. Even for Aamir. We needed to be secure in the fact that we're not going anywhere. We're there for each other for the long term. It's just that we don't have to be married for that.”

'I was single for a very long time'

“This is what I felt would make me happy. And it has made me very happy. Before Aamir, I was single for a very long time. I really enjoyed my independence. I was lonely, but now I have Azad so I tend not to be lonely. I think loneliness is the only reason what a lot of women are worried of when they want a divorce or lose a partner. Luckily, I haven't faced that at all. I feel very supported by both my family and his, and my friends. So it's been all good things only. It's been a very happy divorce,” Kiran added.